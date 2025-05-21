A Peek at Toronto-Dominion Bank's Future Earnings

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Toronto-Dominion Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80.

Anticipation surrounds Toronto-Dominion Bank's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.2% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.28 1.52 1.36 EPS Actual 1.44 1.26 1.50 1.50 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank were trading at $64.8 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.