Earnings Outlook For Ucloudlink Group

Ucloudlink Group UCL will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ucloudlink Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits Ucloudlink Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.63% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ucloudlink Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.07 0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.08 0.10 0.07 0.03 Price Change % 2.0% 3.0% -3.0% -8.0%

Performance of Ucloudlink Group Shares

Shares of Ucloudlink Group were trading at $1.319 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.