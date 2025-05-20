Insights into Evogene's Upcoming Earnings

Evogene EVGN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Evogene to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.73.

The announcement from Evogene is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.79, leading to a 4.94% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Evogene's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.73 -1.01 -1.20 -0.9 EPS Actual 0.06 -1.31 -1.06 -0.8 Price Change % 5.0% 1.0% 9.0% 14.000000000000002%

Evogene Share Price Analysis

Shares of Evogene were trading at $1.34 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 81.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

