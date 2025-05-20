Earnings Outlook For MediWound

MediWound MDWD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that MediWound will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.64.
MediWound bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Historical Earnings Performance
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.25, leading to a 6.73% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at MediWound's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.61
|-0.44
|-0.44
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.98
|-0.68
|-0.39
|Price Change %
|-7.000000000000001%
|3.0%
|4.0%
|0.0%
Tracking MediWound's Stock Performance
Shares of MediWound were trading at $20.51 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for MediWound visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.