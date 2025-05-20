A Look at American Superconductor's Upcoming Earnings Report

American Superconductor AMSC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that American Superconductor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in American Superconductor are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 34.17% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at American Superconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.16 0.27 0.08 0.05 Price Change % 34.0% 4.0% -9.0% 10.0%

Tracking American Superconductor's Stock Performance

Shares of American Superconductor were trading at $24.76 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for American Superconductor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.