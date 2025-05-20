May 20, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Flex LNG's Quarterly Earnings

Flex LNG FLNG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Flex LNG to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Anticipation surrounds Flex LNG's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 0.19% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Flex LNG's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.51
EPS Actual 0.57 0.53 0.56 0.7
Price Change % -0.0% 3.0% 4.0% 3.0%

Performance of Flex LNG Shares

Shares of Flex LNG were trading at $24.87 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Flex LNG visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

