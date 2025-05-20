May 20, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

A Preview Of Borr Drilling's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Borr Drilling BORR will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Borr Drilling to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The announcement from Borr Drilling is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 2.35% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Borr Drilling's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.1 0.09 0.19 0.15
EPS Actual 0.1 0.04 0.12 0.06
Price Change % 2.0% -8.0% 3.0% 6.0%

Market Performance of Borr Drilling's Stock

Shares of Borr Drilling were trading at $1.72 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Borr Drilling visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
