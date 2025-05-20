Insights Ahead: Banco BBVA Argentina's Quarterly Earnings

Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Banco BBVA Argentina to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Banco BBVA Argentina bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 2.58% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Banco BBVA Argentina's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.45 0.25 EPS Actual 0.30 0.51 0.61 0.20 Price Change % -3.0% -7.000000000000001% -6.0% -10.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina were trading at $22.35 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 106.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Banco BBVA Argentina visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.