Earnings Preview: Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries DY will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dycom Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62.

Anticipation surrounds Dycom Industries's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.26, leading to a 0.1% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.91 2.26 2.26 1.51 EPS Actual 1.17 2.68 2.46 2.12 Price Change % 0.0% 4.0% -2.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries were trading at $192.12 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Dycom Industries

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dycom Industries.

Analysts have provided Dycom Industries with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $199.83, suggesting a potential 4.01% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sterling Infrastructure, Construction Partners and WillScot Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sterling Infrastructure, with an average 1-year price target of $185.0, suggesting a potential 3.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Construction Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $100.0, suggesting a potential 47.95% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for WillScot Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $36.2, suggesting a potential 81.16% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Sterling Infrastructure, Construction Partners and WillScot Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dycom Industries Outperform 13.87% $196.58M 2.64% Sterling Infrastructure Buy -2.14% $94.84M 4.89% Construction Partners Buy 53.91% $71.35M 0.52% WillScot Holdings Outperform -4.71% $300.37M 4.24%

Key Takeaway:

Dycom Industries ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Get to Know Dycom Industries Better

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. Its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provide underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and others. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. It provides services throughout the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Dycom Industries's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dycom Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.87% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dycom Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Dycom Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.