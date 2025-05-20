A Glimpse of Canada Goose Hldgs's Earnings Potential

Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Canada Goose Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Investors in Canada Goose Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.04% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Canada Goose Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.07 -0.03 -0.570 0.05 EPS Actual 1.08 0.04 -0.578 0.14 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Canada Goose Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Canada Goose Hldgs were trading at $8.99 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

