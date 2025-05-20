Insights into Wix.com's Upcoming Earnings

Wix.com WIX will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Wix.com to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66.

The market awaits Wix.com's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.32, leading to a 6.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Wix.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.61 1.44 1.34 1.03 EPS Actual 1.93 1.50 1.67 1.29 Price Change % -6.0% 4.0% 5.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Wix.com's Stock

Shares of Wix.com were trading at $180.22 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

