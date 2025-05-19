May 19, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

ProPhase Labs's Earnings Outlook

ProPhase Labs PRPH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ProPhase Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18.

Investors in ProPhase Labs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.32 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.07% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ProPhase Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -1.27 0.04 -0.24 -0.28
EPS Actual -1.59 -0.35 -0.33 -0.07
Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% -10.0% 3.0%

Performance of ProPhase Labs Shares

Shares of ProPhase Labs were trading at $0.387 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 92.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
