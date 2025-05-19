An Overview of Arbe Robotics's Earnings

Arbe Robotics ARBE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Arbe Robotics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Arbe Robotics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arbe Robotics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.11 -0.17 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.13 -0.09 -0.14 Price Change % -4.0% -7.000000000000001% -3.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Arbe Robotics's Stock

Shares of Arbe Robotics were trading at $1.77 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Arbe Robotics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.