What to Expect from Hovnanian Enterprises's Earnings

Hovnanian Enterprises HOV will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hovnanian Enterprises to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45.

The market awaits Hovnanian Enterprises's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.87, leading to a 0.34% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hovnanian Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.71 EPS Actual 3.58 12.79 9.75 6.66 Price Change % -0.0% -4.0% -4.0% -5.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises were trading at $111.51 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

