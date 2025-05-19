Preview: Elbit Systems's Earnings

Elbit Systems ESLT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Elbit Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91.
Anticipation surrounds Elbit Systems's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Performance in Previous Earnings
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.71, leading to a 0.51% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Elbit Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.95
|1.86
|1.77
|1.35
|EPS Actual
|2.66
|2.21
|2.08
|1.81
|Price Change %
|1.0%
|-0.0%
|1.0%
|-0.0%
Tracking Elbit Systems's Stock Performance
Shares of Elbit Systems were trading at $395.15 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
