May 19, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Eagle Materials Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Eagle Materials EXP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Eagle Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79.

Investors in Eagle Materials are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.37 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.25% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Eagle Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 3.96 4.65 3.72 2.69
EPS Actual 3.59 4.31 3.94 2.24
Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Performance of Eagle Materials Shares

Shares of Eagle Materials were trading at $239.93 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Eagle Materials visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EXP Logo
EXPEagle Materials Inc
$235.51-1.84%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.19
Growth
50.09
Quality
79.37
Value
54.18
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved