Eagle Materials Earnings Preview

Eagle Materials EXP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Eagle Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79.

Investors in Eagle Materials are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.37 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.25% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Eagle Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 3.96 4.65 3.72 2.69 EPS Actual 3.59 4.31 3.94 2.24 Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Performance of Eagle Materials Shares

Shares of Eagle Materials were trading at $239.93 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

