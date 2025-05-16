Preview: 8x8's Earnings

8x8 EGHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that 8x8 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Investors in 8x8 are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 5.28% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at 8x8's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.06 EPS Actual 0.11 0.09 0.08 0.08 Price Change % -5.0% 19.0% -26.0% 20.0%

Tracking 8x8's Stock Performance

Shares of 8x8 were trading at $1.81 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on 8x8

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding 8x8.

Analysts have provided 8x8 with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Underperform. The average one-year price target stands at $2.22, suggesting a potential 22.65% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ON24, CS Disco and Viant Technology, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ON24, with an average 1-year price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential 194.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CS Disco, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 341.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viant Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $21.78, suggesting a potential 1103.31% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for ON24, CS Disco and Viant Technology are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity 8x8 Underperform -1.17% $121.08M 2.71% ON24 Neutral -7.94% $25.63M -5.56% CS Disco Buy 3.04% $27.15M -7.87% Viant Technology Buy 32.31% $30.56M -2.64%

Key Takeaway:

8x8 ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, 8x8 is at the top among its peers.

Discovering 8x8: A Closer Look

8x8 Inc provides contact-center-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service software applications to approximately 2.5 million users. The company's unified platform enables omnichannel communication to assist employees in communicating across voice, video, text, chat, and contact centers. The Company also generates revenue from sales of hardware and professional services, which are complementary to the delivery of its integrated technology platform.. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

8x8's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: 8x8's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 8x8's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): 8x8's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: 8x8's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for 8x8 visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.