May 16, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Exploring CBAK Energy Tech's Earnings Expectations

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CBAK Energy Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

The market awaits CBAK Energy Tech's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 2.05% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CBAK Energy Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.07 0.07 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.05 0 0.07 0.11
Price Change % 2.0% -5.0% -4.0% 3.0%

Performance of CBAK Energy Tech Shares

Shares of CBAK Energy Tech were trading at $0.876 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for CBAK Energy Tech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CBAT Logo
CBATCBAK Energy Technology Inc
$0.89001.60%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.98
Growth
84.02
Quality
-
Value
94.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved