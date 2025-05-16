Exploring CBAK Energy Tech's Earnings Expectations

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CBAK Energy Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

The market awaits CBAK Energy Tech's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 2.05% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CBAK Energy Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.07 0.07 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.05 0 0.07 0.11 Price Change % 2.0% -5.0% -4.0% 3.0%

Performance of CBAK Energy Tech Shares

Shares of CBAK Energy Tech were trading at $0.876 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for CBAK Energy Tech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.