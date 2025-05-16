A Preview Of ICL Group's Earnings

ICL Group ICL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ICL Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The market awaits ICL Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.84% increase in the share price on the following day.

Tracking ICL Group's Stock Performance

Shares of ICL Group were trading at $6.78 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ICL Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.