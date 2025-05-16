Earnings Outlook For Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease GSL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Global Ship Lease will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31.

Global Ship Lease bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 0.95% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Global Ship Lease's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.31 2.41 2.29 2.27 EPS Actual 2.55 2.45 2.46 2.53 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 6.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Global Ship Lease's Stock

Shares of Global Ship Lease were trading at $24.75 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Global Ship Lease

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Global Ship Lease.

With 1 analyst ratings, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $29.0, indicating a potential 17.17% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Genco Shipping & Trading, Safe Bulkers and Golden Ocean Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genco Shipping & Trading, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 27.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Safe Bulkers, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 75.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Golden Ocean Group, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 63.64% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Genco Shipping & Trading, Safe Bulkers and Golden Ocean Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Global Ship Lease Buy 2.28% $99.10M 6.33% Genco Shipping & Trading Buy -39.31% $-951K -1.30% Safe Bulkers Buy -13.12% $32.87M 2.10% Golden Ocean Group Neutral -17.01% $39.56M 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

Global Ship Lease ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 2.28%. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit with $99.10M. For Return on Equity, it is at the top with 6.33%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Inc operates in the container shipping industry. The company owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to container liner companies. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from charters to MAERSK. Its fleet consisted of more than 60 containerships.

Global Ship Lease: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Global Ship Lease showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.28% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 49.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Ship Lease's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Ship Lease's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

