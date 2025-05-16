May 16, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Transcat

Transcat TRNS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Transcat to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

The market awaits Transcat's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 12.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Transcat's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.50 0.46 0.36 0.53
EPS Actual 0.45 0.52 0.68 0.66
Price Change % -13.0% -17.0% -14.000000000000002% 14.000000000000002%

Tracking Transcat's Stock Performance

Shares of Transcat were trading at $80.89 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
