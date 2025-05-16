A Glimpse of Qifu Technology's Earnings Potential

Qifu Technology QFIN will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Qifu Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72.

Investors in Qifu Technology are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Qifu Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.68 1.40 1.08 EPS Actual 1.87 1.76 1.26 1.05 Price Change % 9.0% 9.0% 12.0% 0.0%

Tracking Qifu Technology's Stock Performance

Shares of Qifu Technology were trading at $44.21 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 117.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Qifu Technology

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Qifu Technology.

The consensus rating for Qifu Technology is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $52.7 implies a potential 19.2% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Enova International and Dave, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enova International, with an average 1-year price target of $129.5, suggesting a potential 192.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $144.85, suggesting a potential 227.64% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Enova International and Dave, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FirstCash Hldgs Outperform 0.01% $424.20M 4.07% Enova International Buy 22.24% $345.64M 6.10% Dave Buy 46.65% $100.87M 15.06%

Key Takeaway:

Qifu Technology ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 46.65%. In terms of Gross Profit, Qifu Technology is in the middle with $100.87M. For Return on Equity, Qifu Technology is at the bottom with 15.06%.

Discovering Qifu Technology: A Closer Look

Qifu Technology Inc is a Credit-Tech platform in China. It provides credit services more accessible and personalized to consumers and SMEs through Credit-Tech services to financial institutions, whereby it deploys its technology solutions to help financial institutions identify the diversified needs of consumers and SMEs, effectively access prospective borrowers that are creditworthy through multi-channels, enhance credit assessment on prospective borrowers, and manage credit risks and improve collection strategies and efficiency, among others.

Breaking Down Qifu Technology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Qifu Technology displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Qifu Technology's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 52.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qifu Technology's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Qifu Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

To track all earnings releases for Qifu Technology visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.