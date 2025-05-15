Earnings Outlook For Brady

Brady BRC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Brady to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22.

Anticipation surrounds Brady's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brady's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.10 1.11 1.02 EPS Actual 1 1.12 1.19 1.09 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -1.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Performance of Brady Shares

Shares of Brady were trading at $74.28 as of May 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

