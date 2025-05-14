A Look Ahead: GameSquare Holdings's Earnings Forecast

GameSquare Holdings GAME is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that GameSquare Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

GameSquare Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.73 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.88% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at GameSquare Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.14 -0.09 -0.29 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.81 -0.15 -0.38 -0.39 -1.37 Price Change % -6.0% -15.0% 4.0% 1.0% -27.0%

Tracking GameSquare Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of GameSquare Holdings were trading at $0.6239 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

