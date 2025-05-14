Examining the Future: American Shared Hospital's Earnings Outlook

American Shared Hospital AMS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that American Shared Hospital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds American Shared Hospital's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.21, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at American Shared Hospital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.08 0.07 0.03 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.03 0.02 0.02 Price Change % 1.0% 8.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Tracking American Shared Hospital's Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital were trading at $2.85 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for American Shared Hospital visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.