An Overview of Mersana Therapeutics's Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics MRSN will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mersana Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

The market awaits Mersana Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mersana Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.17 -0.17 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.09 -0.20 -0.16 Price Change % 6.0% -4.0% -9.0% 10.0%

Tracking Mersana Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics were trading at $0.3582 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 85.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

