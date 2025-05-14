Exploring Gossamer Bio's Earnings Expectations

Gossamer Bio GOSS will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Gossamer Bio to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Investors in Gossamer Bio are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 11.54% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Gossamer Bio's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.15 0.23 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.14 0.22 -0.19 Price Change % 12.0% -1.0% 4.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Gossamer Bio were trading at $1.09 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.