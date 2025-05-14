Insights into ESS Tech's Upcoming Earnings

ESS Tech GWH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that ESS Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.23.
The market awaits ESS Tech's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company's EPS missed by $0.66 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.58% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at ESS Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-1.31
|-1.26
|-0.10
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-1.97
|-1.90
|-0.12
|-0.10
|Price Change %
|-13.0%
|-18.0%
|-13.0%
|-15.0%
Market Performance of ESS Tech's Stock
Shares of ESS Tech were trading at $2.8 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 75.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for ESS Tech visit their earnings calendar on our site.
