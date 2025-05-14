Data Storage's Earnings: A Preview

Data Storage DTST will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Data Storage to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.
The market awaits Data Storage's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings Track Record
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 1.1% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Data Storage's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.05
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.04
|0.05
|Price Change %
|1.0%
|-4.0%
|1.0%
|-1.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of Data Storage were trading at $4.0925 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Data Storage visit their earnings calendar on our site.
