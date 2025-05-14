Uncovering Potential: Precision BioSciences's Earnings Preview

Precision BioSciences DTIL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Precision BioSciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.42.

Precision BioSciences bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.72, leading to a 0.22% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Precision BioSciences Share Price Analysis

Shares of Precision BioSciences were trading at $5.145 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.