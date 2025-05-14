Exploring Sensus Healthcare's Earnings Expectations

Sensus Healthcare SRTS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The market awaits Sensus Healthcare's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 32.37% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sensus Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 -0.01 0.02 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.09 0.07 0.10 0.14 Price Change % -32.0% 5.0% 1.0% 39.0%

Tracking Sensus Healthcare's Stock Performance

Shares of Sensus Healthcare were trading at $4.59 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Sensus Healthcare

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sensus Healthcare.

With 2 analyst ratings, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $12.5, indicating a potential 172.33% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Sensus Healthcare, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Sensus Healthcare are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sensus Healthcare Buy 3.97% $7.11M 2.81%

Key Takeaway:

Sensus Healthcare ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth, indicating lower growth compared to peers. The company is at the top for Gross Profit, reflecting strong profitability. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity, suggesting lower returns generated on shareholders' equity.

All You Need to Know About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Inc is engaged in manufacturing a superficial radiotherapy system. These devices are used for treating both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers and other skin conditions such as keloids. Its product includes SRT-100, SRT-100 vision, and a sentinel service program. The company's revenue is generated majorly from customers in the United States.

Sensus Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sensus Healthcare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sensus Healthcare's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sensus Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sensus Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

