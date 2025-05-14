Examining the Future: Omeros's Earnings Outlook

Omeros OMER will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Omeros to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.60.
Investors in Omeros are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.
Earnings Track Record
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 3.77% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Omeros's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.71
|-0.70
|-0.69
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|-0.63
|-0.64
|-0.97
|-0.63
|Price Change %
|-4.0%
|66.0%
|-6.0%
|-21.0%
Market Performance of Omeros's Stock
Shares of Omeros were trading at $4.43 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
