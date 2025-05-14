Earnings Preview: Bit Digital

Bit Digital BTBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bit Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Investors in Bit Digital are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.23, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bit Digital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 0.01 EPS Actual 0.20 -0.26 -0.09 0.43 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 0.0% 21.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Bit Digital's Stock

Shares of Bit Digital were trading at $2.24 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Bit Digital

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bit Digital.

With 2 analyst ratings, Bit Digital has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $7.0, indicating a potential 212.5% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cerence, Ooma and Kaltura, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cerence, with an average 1-year price target of $10.4, suggesting a potential 364.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ooma, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, suggesting a potential 725.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kaltura, with an average 1-year price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential 63.84% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Cerence, Ooma and Kaltura, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bit Digital Buy 409.63% $66.22M 7.62% Cerence Neutral 53.27% $33.07M 16.04% Ooma Buy 5.55% $39.93M -0.31% Kaltura Outperform 4.92% $32.74M -4.76%

Key Takeaway:

Bit Digital ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Bit Digital

Bit Digital Inc is engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, Ethereum staking activities and specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating bitcoin which may sell for fiat currency from time to time depending on market conditions. The Company has four reportable segments: digital asset mining, cloud services, colocation services, and ETH Staking. It generates majority of its revenue from digital asset mining.

Key Indicators: Bit Digital's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bit Digital's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 409.63% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bit Digital's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bit Digital's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Bit Digital adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Bit Digital visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.