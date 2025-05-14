May 14, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For VEON

VEON VEON is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect VEON to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83.

Anticipation surrounds VEON's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 2.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VEON's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.77 0
EPS Actual 0.98 3 0.04 0.03
Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Tracking VEON's Stock Performance

Shares of VEON were trading at $51.25 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for VEON visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
