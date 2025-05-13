What's Next: SKYX Platforms's Earnings Preview

SKYX Platforms SKYX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect SKYX Platforms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Anticipation surrounds SKYX Platforms's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 1.48% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SKYX Platforms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.09 -0.11 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% 3.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of SKYX Platforms's Stock

Shares of SKYX Platforms were trading at $1.37 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

