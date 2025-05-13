May 13, 2025 5:03 PM 1 min read

Preview: Codexis's Earnings

Codexis CDXS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Codexis will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

Anticipation surrounds Codexis's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.11, leading to a 22.65% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Codexis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.24 -0.27 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.29 -0.32 -0.16
Price Change % -23.0% 11.0% -11.0% 17.0%

Performance of Codexis Shares

Shares of Codexis were trading at $2.64 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
