What's Next: New Fortress Energy's Earnings Preview

New Fortress Energy NFE will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate New Fortress Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in New Fortress Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 7.85% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at New Fortress Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.74 EPS Actual 0.13 0.05 -0.41 0.67 Price Change % 8.0% -4.0% -24.0% 4.0%

Performance of New Fortress Energy Shares

Shares of New Fortress Energy were trading at $6.86 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on New Fortress Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on New Fortress Energy.

The consensus rating for New Fortress Energy is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $13.75 implies a potential 100.44% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of International Seaways, Scorpio Tankers and Plains GP Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for International Seaways, with an average 1-year price target of $53.0, suggesting a potential 672.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Scorpio Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $61.2, suggesting a potential 792.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Plains GP Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential 186.73% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for International Seaways, Scorpio Tankers and Plains GP Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity New Fortress Energy Buy -10.46% $347.97M -14.08% International Seaways Buy -33.17% $62.46M 2.66% Scorpio Tankers Buy -45.32% $88.92M 2.01% Plains GP Holdings Neutral 0.13% $988M 6.21%

Key Takeaway:

New Fortress Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know New Fortress Energy Better

New Fortress Energy Inc is an integrated gas-to-power company. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. It has invested in floating, liquefied natural gas vessels to lower the cost of acquiring gas while securing a long-term supply for its terminals. Its segments include Terminals & Infrastructure, and Ships. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Terminals & Infrastructure segment.

Key Indicators: New Fortress Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining New Fortress Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.46% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: New Fortress Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): New Fortress Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): New Fortress Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: New Fortress Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

