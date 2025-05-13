Earnings Outlook For Sony Group

Sony Group SONY will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sony Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Investors in Sony Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 4.1% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sony Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.27 0.22 0.16 EPS Actual 0.41 0.37 0.24 0.21 Price Change % 4.0% 9.0% -0.0% 3.0%

Tracking Sony Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group were trading at $24.74 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Sony Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sony Group.

With 1 analyst ratings, Sony Group has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $33.0, indicating a potential 33.39% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Universal Electronics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Universal Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 39.37% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Universal Electronics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sonos Buy 2.81% $113.61M -16.47% Universal Electronics Buy 0.46% $26.08M -4.14%

Key Takeaway:

Sony Group is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Sony Group's Background

Sony Group is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies. Sony is a global top company of CMOS image sensors, game consoles, professional broadcasting cameras, and music publishing, and is one of the top players on digital cameras, wireless earphones, recorded music, movies, and so on. Sony's business portfolio is well diversified with six major business segments.

Sony Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Sony Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sony Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sony Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sony Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Sony Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.