Preview: ADC Therapeutics's Earnings

ADC Therapeutics ADCT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ADC Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.38.

Anticipation surrounds ADC Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 1.97% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ADC Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.39 -0.44 -0.56
EPS Actual -0.25 -0.28 -0.25 -0.38
Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -6.0% 9.0%

Tracking ADC Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of ADC Therapeutics were trading at $1.34 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
