May 13, 2025 3:03 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For SuperCom

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

SuperCom SPCB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that SuperCom will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The announcement from SuperCom is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.12, which was followed by a 2.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SuperCom's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.40 -0.6 -3
EPS Actual 0.66 0.17 1.8 1.4 3
Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% -4.0% 3.0% -17.0%

Market Performance of SuperCom's Stock

Shares of SuperCom were trading at $6.46 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for SuperCom visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SPCB Logo
SPCBSuperCom Ltd
$6.480.31%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.26
Growth
77.76
Quality
-
Value
23.09
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved