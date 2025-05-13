Earnings Outlook For SuperCom

SuperCom SPCB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that SuperCom will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The announcement from SuperCom is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.12, which was followed by a 2.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SuperCom's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.40 -0.6 -3 EPS Actual 0.66 0.17 1.8 1.4 3 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% -4.0% 3.0% -17.0%

Market Performance of SuperCom's Stock

Shares of SuperCom were trading at $6.46 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for SuperCom visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.