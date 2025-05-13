A Look at Oncolytics Biotech's Upcoming Earnings Report

Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Oncolytics Biotech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Investors in Oncolytics Biotech are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Oncolytics Biotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 -0.07 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.09 -0.07 -0.07 Price Change % -6.0% -8.0% -1.0% -6.0%

Performance of Oncolytics Biotech Shares

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech were trading at $0.5385 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

