Innovative Solns's Earnings: A Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Innovative Solns ISSC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Innovative Solns to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Innovative Solns's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.11, leading to a 18.51% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Innovative Solns's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.15
EPS Actual 0.04 0.18 0.11 0.07
Price Change % -19.0% 9.0% 10.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Innovative Solns's Stock

Shares of Innovative Solns were trading at $7.03 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Innovative Solns visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ISSC
Innovative Solutions and Support Inc
$7.374.77%

Overview
