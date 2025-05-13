Uncovering Potential: BioRestorative Therapies's Earnings Preview

BioRestorative Therapies BRTX will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BioRestorative Therapies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

Anticipation surrounds BioRestorative Therapies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 1.09% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BioRestorative Therapies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.43 -0.56 -0.51 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.13 -0.50 -0.33 Price Change % -1.0% -6.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Performance of BioRestorative Therapies Shares

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies were trading at $1.845 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for BioRestorative Therapies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.