What's Next: LiqTech Intl's Earnings Preview

LiqTech Intl LIQT will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate LiqTech Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18.

The market awaits LiqTech Intl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at LiqTech Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.28 -0.31 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.39 -0.49 -0.36 -0.33 Price Change % 5.0% -9.0% 13.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of LiqTech Intl's Stock

Shares of LiqTech Intl were trading at $1.4351 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about LiqTech Intl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding LiqTech Intl.

Analysts have given LiqTech Intl a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $3.4, indicating a potential 142.86% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and ClearSign Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ClearSign Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $2.0, suggesting a potential 42.86% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and ClearSign Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LiqTech Intl Buy -13.33% $-527.88K -21.40% ClearSign Technologies Buy -53.69% $88K -8.14%

Key Takeaway:

LiqTech Intl ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, LiqTech Intl is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About LiqTech Intl

LiqTech International Inc is a clean technology company which provides technology for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company is engaged in three businesses that are diesel particulate filters (DPF) for the control of soot from diesel engines, turnkey ceramic membranes systems, and complete water treatment plants. The company's product portfolio consists of ceramic silicon membranes for liquid filtration, diesel particulate filters, and kiln furniture. Its operating segment includes Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

LiqTech Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: LiqTech Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -88.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -21.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiqTech Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: LiqTech Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

