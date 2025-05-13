A Look at European Wax Center's Upcoming Earnings Report

European Wax Center EWCZ is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that European Wax Center will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The market awaits European Wax Center's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.67% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at European Wax Center's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.18 0.08 0.15 0.10 Price Change % -1.0% -4.0% 12.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of European Wax Center's Stock

Shares of European Wax Center were trading at $3.89 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for European Wax Center visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.