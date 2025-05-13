Earnings Preview: eGain

eGain EGAN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect eGain to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.
Anticipation surrounds eGain's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 18.18% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at eGain's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0
|0.02
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.04
|0.08
|0.08
|Price Change %
|-18.0%
|-7.000000000000001%
|-14.000000000000002%
|-13.0%
Performance of eGain Shares
Shares of eGain were trading at $5.1 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for eGain visit their earnings calendar on our site.
