Exploring Aterian's Earnings Expectations

Aterian ATER is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Aterian to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.70.

Aterian bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.45, leading to a 27.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Aterian Share Price Analysis

Shares of Aterian were trading at $2.18 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Aterian visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.