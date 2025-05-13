Examining the Future: Creative Realities's Earnings Outlook

Creative Realities CREX will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Creative Realities to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The announcement from Creative Realities is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.16, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Creative Realities's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.02 -0.07 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.27 0.01 -0.06 -0.01 Price Change % 3.0% -11.0% 3.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Creative Realities's Stock

Shares of Creative Realities were trading at $1.66 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

