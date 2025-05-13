Insights into Navigator Holdings's Upcoming Earnings

Navigator Holdings NVGS will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Navigator Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The announcement from Navigator Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 0.87% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Navigator Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.31 EPS Actual 0.38 0.29 0.34 0.31 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Navigator Holdings were trading at $13.63 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Navigator Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Navigator Holdings.

Analysts have given Navigator Holdings a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $20.0, indicating a potential 46.74% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Excelerate Energy, Nordic American Tankers and Teekay Tankers, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Excelerate Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 149.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nordic American Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 77.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teekay Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential 293.76% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Excelerate Energy, Nordic American Tankers and Teekay Tankers are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Navigator Holdings Buy 1.69% $46.24M 1.80% Excelerate Energy Outperform 57.46% $90.75M 9.92% Nordic American Tankers Neutral -9.39% $17.81M 0.25% Teekay Tankers Buy -37.10% $45.95M 4.25%

Key Takeaway:

Navigator Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering Navigator Holdings: A Closer Look

Navigator Holdings Ltd owns and operates liquefied gas carriers, which include a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. The company also owns a share in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel (the Ethylene Export Terminal) through a joint venture (the Export Terminal Joint Venture). Company play a vital role in theglobalised liquefied gas supply chain, providing gas transportation solutions for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders.

Financial Insights: Navigator Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Navigator Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.69% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Navigator Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navigator Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.8%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Navigator Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Navigator Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.