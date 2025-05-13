What's Next: Global E Online's Earnings Preview

Global E Online GLBE will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Global E Online to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The market awaits Global E Online's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.29, leading to a 8.39% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Global E Online's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 -0.15 -0.16 -0.23 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.13 -0.13 -0.19 Price Change % -8.0% 4.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Tracking Global E Online's Stock Performance

Shares of Global E Online were trading at $41.48 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Global E Online

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Global E Online.

With 12 analyst ratings, Global E Online has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $54.08, indicating a potential 30.38% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ollie's Bargain Outlet, with an average 1-year price target of $124.5, suggesting a potential 200.14% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Ollie's Bargain Outlet are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Global E Online Buy 41.81% $118.66M 0.17% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Neutral 2.79% $271.60M 4.14%

Key Takeaway:

Global E Online is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. The consensus rating for Global E Online is 'Buy'.

Delving into Global E Online's Background

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from and anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Global E Online

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Global E Online's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Global E Online visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.